Cargo ship rescued from the Karachi beach

The MV Heng Tong 77, a container ship that had been beached on Karachi’s Seaview, was pulled to the port at Keamari on Tuesday to be repaired. The KPT, Navy, and PMSA worked together to save the stranded ship.

The cargo ship arriving from Shanghai was supposed to travel to Istanbul, Turkey, but the KPT claims it was still anchored in Pakistani seas, waiting for a crew change, when it entered Karachi Harbour. The ship’s anchors were lost in the heavy sea on July 21, leading to it sinking near the shore. The vessel was already grounded by the time the KPT received notice of the incident. The KPT next contacted the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA), but this organization was unable to offer any assistance.

Mahmood Maulvi, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs, said the “The ship will not be able to leave until safety certificates are issued.” All the expenses associated with the rescue mission will be covered by the ship’s owner, SAPM added. Experts pronounced the ship, which the Pakistani government had taken custody of on August 11, “unseaworthy” and a threat to “human life on board and property.” A Hong Kong-based shipping company owns the ship, which is 98 meters long and 20 meters wide. Constructed in 2010, it has a deadweight tonnage capacity of 3,600.