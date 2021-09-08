PYMA demands duty free import of cotton through land routes

Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) has demanded the government to allow duty free import of cotton and cotton yarn through land routes from India, Turkey and Uzbekistan. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PYMA appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take steps to reduce the cost of production of the value-added textile industry in view of the shortage and skyrocketing prices of cotton and cotton yarn, and allow duty-free import of cotton and cotton yarn from Turkey, India and Uzbekistan by land, so that exporters can compete in the ongoing price race in international markets. In the appeal to the prime minister, Hanif Lakhany, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Senior Vice Chairman PYMA, Farhan Ashrafi, Vice Chairman PYMA and convener FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Yarn Trading, said that the value-added sector in the country is facing immense difficulties due to shortage and price of cotton and cotton yarn reaching record levels, as cotton yarn is not available to these export industries even at high prices as per the production demand. “If this situation continues, not only will it be difficult to fulfil export orders, but Pakistani exporters will also lose the ability to compete in global markets. Which could have a negative impact on the country’s exports, so the government should seriously consider PYMA’s proposal in the best interest of the country’s economy”, they feared.













