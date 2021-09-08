EC directs arrangements for cantonment board polls

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sharifullah Khan here Tuesday directed security officials to take effective measures for holding of cantonment board elections peacefully on general seats in seven districts of KP.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting about security arrangements cantonment board’s elections. The provincial election commissioner directed the security officials to take all necessary security arrangements for peaceful observance of the elections and implementation of the guidelines of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said voters should be facilitated in reaching to polling stations so that they could exercise their right of franchise.