NAB court sentences revenue official to 10-year jail

Accountability court Multan Tuesday ordered confiscation of ill-gotten property of an accused revenue department official besides awarding him10-year imprisonment with a fine worth Rs 5 million in an asset beyond means case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan spokesman said that accused official Muhammad Akram, a Registry Moharar of revenue department Haroonabad was facing reference filed by NAB Multan worth Rs 111 million. The accused was arrested in 2018 and sufficient incriminating material available on record suggested that he had accumulated huge assets beyond known sources of income in his names as well as in the name of his dependents and benamidars.

The accountability court found the accused guilty of the crime and ordered confiscation of all properties in his and spouse names, the spokesman said. According to prosecution, accused Muhammad Akram joined revenue department Bahawalnagar as junior clerk and was posted as Registry Moharar in Haroonabad when he was arrested. He had inherited only 9 Kanal of agriculture land but had accumulated huge wealth during his service out of corruption and corrupt practices.