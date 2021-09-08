Senate body sets up sub-committee to look into PWD ‘malpractices’

Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Tuesday expressing displeasure over the unsatisfactory reply of Pakistan Public Works Department, Peshawar, constituted a sub-committee to look into the matters regarding reports of malpractices in Pak PWD Batkhela Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The committee met here at Parliament House in the chair of Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, chairman of the committee.

The committee was briefed regarding Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD) water filtration plants and tube wells installed along with staff posted there in grade-14 and above. The committee also discussed a news item published in section of press regarding corruption/ malpractices in Pak PWD Batkhela, Division.

The chairman of the committee constituted a sub-committee in the convenor ship of Senator Kamil Ali Agha to look into matters regarding reports of embezzlement and would submit its report to the main committee.

The committee was also briefed regarding the detail of employees working in the ministry and in its attached departments on regular, contract, ad-hoc and on deputation basis with vacant posts.

Director General Federal Government Housing Authority gave a detailed briefing to the committee about Sector G / 14. The committee was informed that 75 per cent area was recovered and would be completed in one or two months. The committee was further informed that in Sector G- 14/3, permission had been given to build 600 houses in which work had been started on 25 houses and 5 houses had been completed, adding that in Sector G -14/1-2, about 55% of the area had been cleared.

Members of the committee including Senators Saifullah Khan Nyaazi, Kamil Ali Agha, Khalida Ateeb, Behrmand Khan Tangi, Afnan Ullah Khan, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Fida Muhammad, Prince Ahmed Omar Ahmadzai and Abida Muhammad Azeem attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Additional Secretary Ministry Housing, Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and other concerned senior officials.