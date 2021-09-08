Graana.com, Atomcamp launch certification in hospitality, tourism management

Graana.com, in collaboration with Atomcamp, launched the 2 Day Certification in Hospitality & Tourism Management – Gilgit city, designed specifically for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“This hospitality training is part of Atomcamp and Graana’s initiative to train 1000 professionals in Gilgit Baltistan to participate in the creative economy.

Other training programs are in the areas of digital skills, art, science and coding boot camps for children and intangible cultural heritage,” said Cofounder ATomcamp Dr. Naveed Iftikhar.

Expressing his delight on this initiative, Chairman Imarat Group and CEO Graana.com Mr. Shafiq Akbar commented, “Every effort made to promote hotel and tourism industry, especially through educational courses like the certification by Atomcamp, is a much needed quantum leap that not only fills the existing gap but will improve the image of hotel and tourism industries of Pakistan, internationally,”

This initiative signifies a promising outlook of Pakistan’s flourishing tourism industry, as the training aims to fill the existing gap.

These developments, in turn, highlights a positive indicator of our economy as a whole,” said Group Director Mr. Farhan Javed while lauding the initiative.

As Graana.com’s third academic collaboration to promote formal education, the course amalgams both theory and practical studies to provides a learning experience by closely examining technological and management matters related to Pakistan’s hospitality and tourism industry.

The certification course, divided into four modules, will train the participants on, Restaurant Management, Tour Operations Management, Hotel Management and Digital Marketing. The certification aims to train participants to find extensive acceptance in the job market and open the doors to pursue their businesses bringing innovation in this sector.