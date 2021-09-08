Rain lashes capital city; gives respite to citizens from sweltering heat

Rain of moderate intensity lashed the federal capital as well as different parts of the country on Tuesday afternoon as predicted by the weather experts breaking the intensity of hot and humid weather conditions, giving respite to the citizens from sweltering heat. The much awaited rain started after 2:00 pm in the afternoon in capital city which turned the weather pleasant and reduced the temperatures significantly, giving a sign to prepare for bidding adieuáto theásummer and await for the fall season. The weather experts of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) already indicated that monsoon currents penetrating in the country will bring rain-wind-thundershower in various parts from Tuesday till Saturday with occasional gaps. Heavy falls are also expected in Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Rawalpindi,Islamabad, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Wednesday till Friday.













