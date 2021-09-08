Defence Day Calls to Reinvigorate the Kashmir Cause

Amidst the preparations to celebrate the 56th Defence Day of Pakistan, Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has concluded its second year. Unfortunately, our Kashmiri brethren have faced the brunt of Indian cruelty for more than 70 years. On September 6, 196, India and Pakistan went to war over Kashmir. Defence Day commemorates the exceptional efforts of the gallant Pakistani army and airforce in reinforcing territorial security and protection of life and property, as well as, the martyrs who laid down their lives. However, the Kashmir debacle remains up in the air.

The historic occupation of Kashmir took place in August 2019, after Modi had unilaterally revoked Articles 370 and 35-A unconstitutionally in violation of UN resolution with ulterior motives of altering demography. Accordingly, it abolished the rights of Kashmiri citizens, about autonomous law-making, property ownership and job security. Under the guise of Covid-19 lockdown, it imposed a draconian curfew over out-and-out communication, public movement, closure of workplaces, suspension of mobile and internet usage, which remains in effect. The intent behind this infringement was to conceal massive human rights violations, which were rampant against the enslaved.

To elucidate, violations of civil liberties in IIOJK have been constant for decades. It continues to be a pre-eminent affair as ever-increasing accounts of extra-judicial killings, arbitrary incarcerations, missing persons, the rebuttal of health care and women injustices keep up. The BJP’s fascist ideology has turned a blind eye to the plight of Kashmiri Muslims, in particular Muslim women. Within this chronicle, stories of trauma, helplessness, abuse and injustices of women have been on the backburner.

The BJP hoodlums are actively perpetuating psychological terror amongst the women via derogatory remarks, public shaming and sexual humiliation. The internet is replete with scandalous accounts of women harassment and ignominy. While scrolling through my social media, I came across a horrifying video, which made me go ballistic. Three bald Dalit women, accused of “witchcraft,” were forced to consume urine and flee from the scene. Such acts have been prevalent in Muzaffarabad and Bihar.

The Kashmir conflict is also gendered in nature. As Susan Mackay famously asserted, women are politicised as tools of war. We are the dupes of honour culture, where men find honour and shame in womens’ bodies. Hence, in Kashmir, rape has been traditionally discerned as a constructive modus operandi to enervate the morale of the adversary and provoke dread to discourage the locals in attaining self-determination. The rising chauvinistic attitude has coalesced with the conventional patriarchal mindset into illicitly materialising this crime of humanity.

Consequently, as anticipated, rape cases have skyrocketed since the infamous act. A contributing motive is the unwarranted immunity under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which supposedly permits Indian soldiers to detain anyone without authorisation, shoot suspects of incendiaries on sight and carry out annexations of private property to sustain “law and order.”

On the auspicious occasion of Defense Day, it is incontrovertible to honour the tremendous sacrifices of our valiant armed forces and rekindle the spirit of solidarity and sacrifice to face any adversary undeterred. Notwithstanding, it is incumbent to rejuvenate the plight of our Kashmiri counterparts who have mercilessly suffered at the hands of our neighbour since inception. Most importantly, India must realise that blatantly executing the former operations is synonymous with cutting its own throat. Modi’s acts of transgression stand in sheer contradiction not only to international resolutions of UNSC but the fundamental promises of their founding father, Nehru, vis-a-vis the protection of Kashmiris.

The need of the hour is for the entire global community to break the silence and forgo the double standards set for Kashmiris against the rest of the world. Kashmiris demand the same level of attentiveness as Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and Rwanda etc. International bodies like the UN, Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, OIC, as well as great powers, must play their role in impeding India against ethnic cleansing, radicalisation and ceasefire violations.

Last but not the least, it is a sad reality that in any situation women always suffer the most. The situation in Kashmir is certainly no different as every day a girl is either raped, slaughtered or killed. I speak for all the oppressed voices of Asifa, Asiya, Neelofer and Tabinda, to name a few, who remain devoid of justice. Justice must be served since justice delayed is justice denied.

The writer is a freelance columnist.