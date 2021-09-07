Govt. committed to provide transport facilities in Karachi: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while regretting that the past governments had neglected Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan, resolved that the federal government would ensure transport facilities to the residents of the country’s largest city.

The prime minister said it was amongst the government’s top priorities to enable the labor class and manpower of Karachi to have easy access to industries so that they could earn their livelihood. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Minister for Planning Asad Umar who called on him to apprise the prime minister of the progress on different uplift projects in Karachi. The prime minister was further briefed that the approval process for the initiation of the New Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) would be completed soon.