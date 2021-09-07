Fawad Chaudhry reveals govt groundwork over Pakistan’s betterment

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday briefed the media. Fawad Chaudhry and the other cabinet members discussed and expressed their concerns on Pakistan being on the UK Red List and hoped the British government would review its policy.

Pakistan has been on the UK’s red list since April 2021, it was added along with the Philippines, Kenya, and Bangladesh, due to a surge in corona cases. Recently, after the visit of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Islamabad, hopes of people have been raised during the press conference where he mentioned “he wants to see the country taken off the red”.

The Information Minister further stated that NADRA has been allowed to establish a National Data Repository as cabinet approved funds allocation for payment of Roosevelt Hotel dues. “Now Roosevelt Hotel will be returned to Pakistan, which was linked to the Reko Diq case,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

Moreover, The minister revealed his concerns over the revival of cinemas as their announcement will be made next week. The cabinet has decided to approve the showcasing of non-Indians films, including Canadian Punjabi films.

Federal cabinet also ratified the decisions of the Economic Coordination Council (ECC) August 31. He said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan-UK readmission has been postponed. He said, “we have implemented the Mandatory Service Act in Radio Pakistan.”

Fawad Chaudhry also revealed that a chartered plane from the UK wanted to come to Pakistan and sought entry with the privilege. The cabinet issued directions that government officers would not be able to get two plots in Islamabad.

Furthermore, the cabinet decided that the Pakistan Army will provide security for the New Zealand Cricket Team, coming to Pakistan as a security plan has been made. Fawad Chaudhry said that there were many hindrances in the PTI government’s way since they took power but they overcame the difficulties. He criticised PMLN Javed Latif as a ‘political joker’ and alleged PMLN and PPP has no interest in betterment, termed opposition as the most incompetent opposition ever.

Fawad Chaudhary said his government wanted electoral, economic, and media reforms. “We gave a demo of EVM but opposition people did not come to those briefings,” he added.

Conclusively, Fawad Chaudry discussed all the steps towards future reforms or betterment and briefed about the government’s achievements.