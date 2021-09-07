Vaccination, mask wearing amid SOPs’ compliance best strategy against Covid-19: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) urged the masses to get a second jab of their vaccination. Alongside, it also urged them to follow safety protocols. It said that it is the only remedy to avoid contracting deadly infectious Covid-19 virus.

The nerve center of the country announced the call for public compliance of the vaccination drive and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in its fight against COVID-19. For that matter, it used Twitter to make the announcement. The Forum wrote on its official handle, “The best strategy against corona is complete vaccination, use of masks and social distance! Be sure to get a second dose of the vaccine!”