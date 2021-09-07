Musharraf’s NRO to powerful did injustice to the country: PM khan

ISLAMABAD: Pervez Musharraf had no right to proclaim the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) under which cases against many politicians and bureaucrats were withdrawn, Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Tuesday.

While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad Prime Minister Khan said, “The biggest injustice Gen Musharraf did to the country was giving NRO.”

“Musharraf didn’t have a right to give NRO to the powerful because the looted money was not his but the nation’s,” he further added. “He didn’t have right to pardon anyone,” Khan said.

The Prime minister said the previous governments have not worked to improve the justice system. He said, powerful want to stay above law but a civilized society brings them under the writ. “I have been saying for the past 25 years that the country will move forward when courts would be free,” he said. PM Khan said, our government is struggling to ensure the supremacy of law in the country.