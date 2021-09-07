Karachi police men hammer citizen after his bike hits patrol van

Is it not a clear case of taking law into your own hands and that too by the men in uniform? In Karachi, members of a police party beat a citizen black and blue after his motorbike collided with their patrol van.

The motorcyclist first collided with the mobile van. Later, the policemen thrashed him in the middle of the road. Three officers very violently beat the citizen, threw him into the mobile van and thrashed him again with a stick. In the video that went viral, the policemen’s actions against an innocent citizen were quite visible.