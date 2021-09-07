MoST focuses on developing energy efficient electricity appliances to reduce electricity bills; Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that his ministry was focusing on developing energy-efficient electricity appliances aimed at reducing the electricity bills and providing relief to the common people.

Talking to the media here, Shibli Faraz said that the Ministry of Science and Technology has developed low power consumption electric fans, water motors, and other equipment through using new technology. The minister said that the power consumption in the electric appliances like fans, water motors, etc, made through new technology will be reduced from 40 percent up to 60 percent.

Water motors made through new technology will perform better and use less electricity, Senator Shibli Faraz said. This would be good news for people worried about heavy electricity bills as such products will reduce electricity bills by 60 percent. The new equipment will significantly reduce electricity bills while the saved electricity can be used in industry and other sectors. This would also prevent wastage of electricity, he said. The federal minister observed that the Prime Minister, Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to focus on manufacturing such products which may benefit the economy as well as the people.