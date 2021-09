PAF fully prepared to defend country’s sovereignty, integrity: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Tuesday while paying tribute to the valiant martyrs of the nation said PAF was alive to the evolving situation in the region and remains fully prepared to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

The PAF observed September 7 as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF bases throughout the country where the day started with special Du’aa (prayer) and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada (martyrs) of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since the creation of Pakistan, said a PAF media release.

Pakistan Air Force Air Chief of the Air Staff Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was the chief guest of the Martyrs’ Day ceremony held here at Air Headquarters. During his address, the Air Chief paid tribute to all heroes of Pakistan Air Force who responded to the nation’s call with unparalleled courage and put their lives ahead of others for a cause greater than life. On this special day, he extended reverence to the generations of Kashmiris who have laid down their lives fighting for freedom.

He assured Kashmiri brothers and sisters of resolute commitment and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support. To pay homage to the martyrs, the Air Chief laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered “Fateha”. Principal Staff Officers, officers, airmen, and PAF civilians attended the ceremony. Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi.

Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal offered ‘Fateha’ and laid wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Similar wreath-laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF Martyrs all over the country.