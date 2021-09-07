Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, September 08, 2021


Fake news, disinformation threat to national security: Fawad

APP

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa while addressing the Defence Day function has termed fake news and disinformation as threat to national security.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry stated that the analysis of COAS was based on truth and reality. He said that the government was introducing Pakistan Media Development Authority to deal with such threats. Fawad Chaudhry further mentioned that the biggest threat to freedom of expression was yellow journalism.

Submit a Comment