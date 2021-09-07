Pottery exhibition draws children from all over the capital

A pottery-making exhibition was attracting a large number of children from different strata of society which was a 10-day exhibition being held from September 3-13 at the National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (NIFTH). The exhibition was aiming to promote traditional pottery making, create awareness among the masses about this centuries’ old craft tradition and provide a platform for artisans to use earn livelihood for their families. Talking to APP, a pottery maker from Sindh province Ghulam Raees said, “For the first, it has been observed that children taking a keen interest in making pots of various designs”. He said traditional pottery has been a source of attraction for many local and foreign tourists also due to its decorative nature and attractive designs, engravings reminding the lost glory of the past culture of centuries-old heritage. Adding, he said pottery, one of the oldest and most widespread of the decorative arts, consisting of objects made of clay and hardened with heat the objects made were commonly useful ones, such as vessels for holding liquids or plates or bowls that could be used to serve food.













