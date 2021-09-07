Country’s exports to six countries surge by 13pc to 109pc: Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the country’s exports to six major destinations surged by 13 to 109 percent during August 2021 as compared to August 2020.

In a tweet on Monday, the adviser said that in terms of geographical spread and on a year-on-year basis in August 2021, the exports to the United States surged by 60 percent to $534.8 million from $334.56 million, the exports to China increased by 109 percent to $197.27 million from $94.4 million, and the exports to the United Kingdom rose by 20 percent to $162.58 million from $135.1 million.

Likewise, the exports to Netherlands increased by 46 percent to $121.96 million from $83.34 million, the exports to Germany increased by 13 percent to $120.84 million from $106.68 million, and to Spain witnessed 60 percent increase to $100.18 million from $62.77 million in August 2021 as compared to August 2020, the advisor further said.

He also shared six countries where exports declined on a year-on-year basis in August 2021 including Afghanistan (-38 percent), Denmark (-24 percent), South Korea (-32 percent), Indonesia (-20 percent), Singapore (-77 percent), and Czech Republic (-32 percent).

The advisor said that during the month of August 2021, the exports of home textiles (+50 percent), men’s garments (+47 percent), cotton fabric (+31 percent), rice (+43 percent), jerseys and cardigans (+70 percent), fruits and vegetables (+63 percent), and T-shirts (+50 percent) increased as compared to August 2020. However, some exports which witnessed a decline included surgical instruments (-4 percent), fish and fish products (-24 percent), cement (-56 percent), tents and canvas (-24 percent), and wood and articles of wood (-67 percent), he added.

He said the exports of services during July 2021 increased by 6.4 percent to $483 million as compared to $454 million during July 2020.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 41.04 percent during August 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year. According to PBS data, the exports from the country stood at $2.231 billion during August 2021 against the exports of $1.584 billion recorded during August 2020. However, the exports witnessed a decrease of 4.53 percent during August 2021 as compared to the previous month, as exports remained $2.234 billion in August against exports of 2.340 billion in July 2021.