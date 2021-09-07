SMEDA to organise training on ‘E-Commerce’ on Sept 9

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organise a one-day training programme on “E- Commerce” business startup and management for profitable business growth on September 09.

The session is being organised by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority. The training will provide information about researching E-Commerce business models, start e-Commerce niche research, validate target market and product ideas, register your E-commerce business and brand name, finalise your E-Commerce business plan, create your online store and attach customers to your e-commerce website.

The session will be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous.