CCI approves IGCEP model efficient usage of electricity: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) has approved the Indicated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) model 2021-30, which will allow efficient usage of electricity. In a series of tweets on Monday, the energy minister said that the model, which had been pending since 2005, would only allow power generation to be added when it is needed i.e. based on demand-supply projections, and will be utilising the least-cost basis concept through open competitive bidding.

The minister said that through the implementation of the IGCEP model, issues like excess capacity and expensive and non-transparent power contracts will be avoided in the future. “Had such a model been put in place in the past, we could have avoided circular debt and many other problems,” tweeted Azhar. He tweeted, “A large part of circular debt originates from excess capacity payments that run into hundreds of billion (rupees) each year. And expensive power purchase contracts of the past. The IGCEP model seeks to eliminate both in future by adding capacity only when needed & through competitive auction.” It is pertinent to mention that the circular debt reached Rs2.28 trillion in fiscal year 2020-21 from Rs2.15 trillion in 2019-20, showing a growth of over 6 percent in its flow.