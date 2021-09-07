Services trade deficit reduces 26.35pc in July

Services trade deficit of the county during the first month of the current fiscal year narrowed by 26.35pc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. During the month of July, 2021, exports of services from the country increased by 6.39pc, whereas imports of services into the country decreased by 7.02pc as compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the monthly summary on foreign trade statistics, released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. In the month of July, exports of services were recorded at $483.00 million as against the exports of $454.00 million in the same month in the previous year, hence recording an increase of 6.39pc. Meanwhile, services costing $715.00 million were imported during the period under review as compared to the imports of 769.00 million in the same month of last year, it added. As compared to the previous month of the current financial year (June).













