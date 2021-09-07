Petroleum, coal exports slip by 10.64pc MoM in July

The exports of petroleum group and coal during July 2021 decreased by 10.64 percent as compared to the exports of previous month June 2021. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, petroleum group and coal worth $29,405 were exported during July 2021 as compared to the exports of $32,908 during the previous month. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the exports of the group grew by 252.96 percent in July 2021 as compared to the exports during the corresponding period of the last year i.e. July 2020, which had remained $8,331. According to the PBS data, the exports of petroleum crude increased by 100 percent, worth $28,283, as compared to the nil exports during the same period last year. Meanwhile, the exports of petroleum products (excluding top NAPHTA) decreased by 40.38 percent, worth $1,112,000, were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 1,882,000 of the same period last year.













