PM asks world to offer incentives to Afghanistan for peace, growth

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that the international community must stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

The prime minister said Pakistan had suffered enormously due to protracted conflict and instability in Afghanistan. “As such, a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan as well as regional countries,” he said while talking to Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio who called on him.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations, said a press release of PM office media wing. The prime minister noted that at this critical juncture it was vital to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan, take steps to consolidate peace, and preclude any mass exodus of refugees.

In this context, preventing humanitarian crisis and stabilizing the economy were the most urgent priorities. In the bilateral context, prime minister Imran Khan said Italy was a vital partner for Pakistan and stressed for the importance of enhanced collaboration in diverse areas, including trade and investments, defence, and people-to-people contacts. He also highlighted that the large Pakistani diaspora in Italy constituted a strong bridge between the two countries.

Foreign minister Luigi Di Mario thanked Pakistan for facilitation of its evacuation operations. He underscored Italy’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. The Italian foreign minister also conveyed invitation to the prime minister to visit Italy. The prime minister, on the occasion, also extended invitation to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to visit Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi underscored the need for the international community to enhance engagement with Afghanistan with positive messaging and through constructive actions. In particular, he emphasized the imperatives of addressing the urgent humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability of Afghanistan.

The foreign minister expressed these views during talks here with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio. The talks covered the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region, he highlighted the country’s efforts for regional peace, security and stability. The foreign minister underlined that it was vital to support the Afghan people at this critical juncture. He emphasized the importance of stabilizing the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace, and preventing any mass exodus of Afghans as refugees.

The foreign minister also apprised the visiting foreign minister of his interactions with the leadership of the immediate neighbouring states of Afghanistan and efforts to evolve a coordinated approach. Noting Pakistan’s facilitation of evacuation operations, the foreign minister reiterated support for Italy’s endeavours. In the bilateral context, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Italy and affirmed the desire to further expand mutual cooperation in all fields. Di Maio thanked Pakistan for supporting Italy’s evacuation efforts and also noted the important role of Pakistan in support of efforts for regional peace and stability.