Bilawal wants masses to elect ‘people’s govt’ in next elections

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday hoped that jiyalas (PPP loyalists) will get elected as the prime minister of the country as well as the chief minister of Punjab, a private TV channel reported.

“I hope that you elect a people’s government in the next elections,” said Bilawal while addressing a workers’ convention in Mailsi. He said that this people’s government will resolve all the issues of the public. “Our promise is the promise of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that the party will expand the Benazir Income Support Programme if the public elects them as the new government. “Our first responsibility will be the provision of employment opportunities to people if we are given a chance,” said Bilawal, adding that his party will fight against unemployment in courts and parliaments.

The PPP chairman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan turned out to be “an employment thief besides being a sugar, wheat, and oil thief.” “Imran Khan plundered the stomachs and pockets of the people but we will take account of it,” he said.

Referring to PM Imran Khan, he said that former president Asif Ali Zardari forced Musharraf to run away and now “we will make this ineligible premier run away too.” “PM Imran Khan had promised 10 million jobs but I ask how many people got employed,” he questioned.

Bilawal said that Pakistan is facing record poverty and unemployment for the last three years. Comparing the federal government with the PPP led-government in Sindh, Bilawal said that they increased the pensions up to 100% and salaries up to 120%. He said that Mailsi’s public, by welcoming PPP, proved that Punjab’s Bhutto is still alive. “You have made a history by supporting Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and Asif Ali Zardari, but I am here to ask for your help,” said Bilawal. “Support us and together we will change the fate of Punjab and Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed to minorities to stand by his party for its struggle to put the country on path of progress and prosperity.

Flanked by opposition leader in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood during a meeting with representatives of Christian community at Peoples Secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP got elected a Christian MPA and a senator from Sindh. He informed that quota for minorities was followed in PPP government, adding that they were ignored after its era.

The Christian community representatives deliberated in length with Bilawal on the issues being faced by them and its solution. They thanked PPP chairman for voicing their concerns on appropriate forum.