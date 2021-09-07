Nation observes Defence and Martyrs Day with enthusiasm

The 56th Defense Day was observed on Monday with great enthusiasm, coupled with renewal of pledge to give every kind of sacrifices for the defense of the motherland.

On September 6, 1965, the armed forces of Pakistan successfully thwarted an Indian onslaught in the dead of night. Pakistan’s armed forces and their heroics helped push back the enemy in a successful defence. This year’s Defence Day began with the 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

Special prayers in mosques across the country were offered for the peace and prosperity of the nation. Prayers for the liberation of the people of occupied Kashmir against the Indian forces were also offered.

A change of guard ceremony was also held at the Quaid’s mausoleum during which cadets of PAF Asghar Khan Academy assumed ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum.

In AJK, the day dawned with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques across the AJK for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan, the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement. Special ceremonies to observe the defense day were held in various parts of AJK including all the district headquarters of Mirpur, capital city of Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Hattiyan,

Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher and Neelam valley to pay tributes to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives to safeguard the motherland. Besides, they paid tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who responded to a crushing reply and rebuffed the enemy’s attack on Pakistan – who (India) resorted to undeclared war against our motherland in the darkness of the night of this day in 1965.

The simple but impressive ceremonies were largely attended by the people belonging to all segments of the local civil society. Participants of the special ‘duayaa’ (prayer) meetings offered ‘fateha’ for the raising of the status of the martyrs of the – 1965 war besides other martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of the country.

Prof. Mirza Arshad Jiraal, father of the martyred – Lt. Col. Imran Arshad and others paid rich tributes to the martyrs for laying down supreme sacrifices for the defense of the country. Paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs who laid down their lives for the sake of the liberation of the motherland from the Indian yoke – especially during the ongoing uprising in the curfew-riddled bleeding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), speakers said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom, was in fact the movement for completion of Pakistan.

They underlined that the entire Kashmir valley was today being banged with full throat slogans of ” Pakistan say Rishta Kiyaa – La e La Ha Illalah” and “We Want Freedom”. They said that it was the crystal clear evidence of the continual supreme sacrifices of lives by valiant Kashmiris through their struggle for freedom was to reach their ultimate destination Pakistan .

Speakers said that September 6 – the Defense Day of Pakistan was the day of renewal of the pledge by entire nation to remain alert and vigilant to make the defense of the country stronger.

Special ceremonies to observe the defense day were held under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations to highlight the importance of the day in other parts of the district. They offered fateha for the the martyrs. Commemorating Pakistan’s historic win in 1965 war against arch- rival India, the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan was celebrated with enthusiasm across the Balochistan on Monday.

The day dawned with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan in all mosques throughout the province.

Officers of Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Police and Levis Force while offering fateha for the fallen heroes of the nation laid floral wreath at different Yadgar-e-Shuhada set up in various districts of the province.

A Martyrs Day’s main ceremony also attended by civilian and military leadership was held at Serena Hotel Quetta.

Likewise, different ceremonies including rallies were held in various districts including Panjgur, Kila Abdullah, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Pishin, Kharan, Nushki, Taftan, Gwadar, Naseerabad, Jafarrabad, Dera Bugti, Chaman,and other district to celebrate the Defence Day with enthusiasm. Participants in the ceremonies paying homage to the martyrs and Ghazis highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the Armed forces. In the programs held in connection with the Defence Day different stalls were set up to portray army’s role in defending the motherland and nation building.

Students of various schools also performed tableaus prepared in connection with the Defence Day.