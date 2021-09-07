Money laundering reference against Zardari adjourned

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing till September 15, on mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Omni Group Head Khawaja Anwar Majeed on their lawyers’ request.

During the course of proceedings, the defence lawyer continued cross examination with prosecution witness Muhammad Naeem after this the hearing was adjourned till September 15. NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola, defence lawyers including Arshad Tabraiz and Ishaq Hussain Naqvi appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, the same court recorded the statement of another witness and operation manager Habib Bank Karachi Raheel Nafees in Park Lane Company reference against Asif Zardari and others.

The witness said he appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency on March 1, and 27, and provided the relevant documents to investigation officer.

The court also made the documents produced by the witness as part of the case record.

The court also granted time to the defence lawyer to conduct cross examination with Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan joint registrar till next date.