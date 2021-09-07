Aamir told me I can’t act and should do something else in life: Faisal

Faisal Khan has revealed details of a conversation he had with his brother Aamir Khan, after their film Mela flopped and he was struggling to find work.

Actor Aamir Khan’s brother, Faisal, has said that after their film Mela flopped, Aamir told him that he wasn’t a good actor and that he should look for alternative career options. Mela, which also featured Twinkle Khanna, released in ‘the year 2000.

In an interview ahead of the release of his film ‘Faactory,’ Faisal Khan was asked if Aamir offered to help him land jobs after ‘Mela’ bombed and he was struggling to bag roles. He said that Aamir would be the best person to answer that question.

Faisal did, however, offer more details of a conversation he had with Aamir during that time. He told Ronak Kotecha on his YouTube channel, “Good, he didn’t help me. Today, with Faactory, I have realised my potential. Why should someone help you?”

He continued, “Aamir after Mela, he called me and said, ‘Faisal, you’re not a good actor, now Mela has also flopped, now what? Now, you should do something else in life’. He told me he doesn’t think I’m an actor.” When it was pointed out that there were many reasons why Mela flopped, Faisal said, “But I had to bear the brunt. Aamir and me had this personal conversation. I didn’t go into a discussion about why it flopped, he told me what he felt. He told me, ‘You’re not a good actor, you can’t act, so you better start doing something else, you should think what you want to do in life’. So that was his reasoning. When Aamir Khan feels I’m not a good actor and I can’t perform, then how do I ask him for work, ask him for help?”