Angelina says she feared for her family’s safety after split from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is sharing more claims about her marriage to Brad Pitt.

As the exes continue to battle in court over custody, the actress recently participated in an interview with The Guardian, where she said her alleged experiences with her ex made her more passionate about children’s rights.

While Angelina said her legal situation makes it hard to “speak about” certain topics, she was pressed about whether or not she feared for the safety of her family. She answered, “Yes, for my family. My whole family.” She did not elaborate further.

According to the publication, Angelina criticized the United States for being the only country to have not fully ratified the United Nations convention on the rights of the child. According to the actress, the limitations have had an impact on her court battle with Brad including the fact that their 20-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt had been “denied a voice in court.”

E! News has reached out to Brad’s team for comment on the interview and has not heard back.

Maddox has had a strained relationship with Brad ever since his parents decided to split in September 2016. The father-son duo allegedly had a verbal altercation mid-flight on a private plane, which prompted an investigation from the Los Angeles’ Department of Children and Family Services. Brad was later cleared of any abuse allegations.

At the time, a source told E! News that the incident “was a parent/child argument,” with a second insider claiming the verbal altercation was the kind of disagreement “that sometimes occurs between teenage boys and their father.”

In her latest interview, Angelina was asked what the past five years had taken out of her. She answered, “I mean, in some ways it’s been the last decade. There’s a lot I can’t say.”

And while the humanitarian said she has been “broken” by her recent experiences, she still wants her family to “heal.”

“And I want everyone to move forward – all of us, including their dad,” she said. “I want us to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family.”

Angelina also told the outlet, “How am I? I’m realizing that sometimes you can survive things, but not know how to feel and live in the same way,” she added. “So it’s more about being open. I’m really trying to be open as a human being again.”

Back in May, Brad was granted joint custody of his children by a judge who previously officiated the couple’s wedding in August 2014. Maddox is not subject to the custody decision. Angelina then challenged the ruling and in July, a California appeals court approved her request to disqualify the judge, allowing her to retain full-time custody of the children, with Brad granted only visitation rights. Recently, the actor filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to review the case.

“We are seeking review in the California Supreme Court because the temporary judge, who had been appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was improperly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision, following a lengthy legal process with multiple witnesses and experts,” Brad’s lawyer said in a statement to E! News this week, adding, “The lower court’s ruling is bad for children and bad for California’s overburdened judicial system.”