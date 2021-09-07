Stanley Tucci details how his cancer diagnosis three years ago made him ‘more afraid’

For the first time, Stanley Tucci is opening up about the health scare he faced three years ago.

In a new interview with Virgin Atlantic’s Vera magazine for its September 2021 issue, The Hunger Games actor shared his experience with cancer after being diagnosed with a tumour at the base of his tongue.

While Stanley didn’t disclose too many details about his situation or the medical care he received, he did discuss the fears he felt during that period of his life-especially since his first wife of over 10 years, Kate Spath-Tucci, passed away in 2009 after battling breast cancer.

“It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo,” the 60-year-old star discussed told the publication about his cancer diagnosis, adding, “I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.”

The Devil Wears Prada actor explained that he was worried about how his cancer diagnosis would impact his family. He is a father to twin girls Isabel and Nicolo, 21, and Camilla, 19, with his late wife. He also shares Matteo, 6, and Emilia, 3, with his wife of nine years, Felicity Blunt.

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” Stanley revealed. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

According to Stanley, he is now in remission and his cancer is unlikely to come back.

While the actor didn’t share any additional details about his health, he expressed, “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”

At the time of his diagnosis, the actor was booked and busy as he worked on films such as Night Hunter, A Private War and Patient Zero.

Since then, he’s continued to add to his resume with a variety of gigs. Moreover, he’s even become a social media sensation with his endearing content. Just last April, Stanley went viral after posting a feel-good video of himself making a cocktail.

However, the Hollywood veteran admitted he’s still stumped over the viral clip.

“I don’t know what happened,” he told the magazine. “It was so weird. I made this video and my wife told me to put it up on Instagram. All of a sudden it was everywhere and everyone was saying I was a ‘sexy bartender’. I was like, ‘Boy, people are desperate.'”

He added, “I’ve been around a long time, but people have never really seen me at home, so I think they saw a different side.”