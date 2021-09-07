Haider Ali accorded warm reception by WAPDA Sports Board

LAHORE: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) athlete Haider Ali, who won gold medal for Pakistan in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in discus throw event, was accorded warm reception by WAPDA Sports Board (WSB) at Lahore Airport on his return to Pakistan on Monday. WSB General Secretary Muhammad Razzaq Gill and other officers and officials welcomed Haider Ali on his arrival and presented flower bouquet on behalf of WAPDA. It is worth mentioning that gold medal won by WAPDA athlete Haider Ali is the first-ever gold for Pakistan in the history of Paralympic Games. Talking to media at the airport, Haider thanked Almighty Allah for giving him the strength to bring this laurel to Pakistan, adding that he was grateful to his family, friends and the whole nation for their prayers for his historic success. Haider also thanked WAPDA Sports Board for its continuous support and patronage throughout his career. WAPDA has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. WAPDA players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions













