Record-breakers Italy held by Swiss in World Cup qualifier

BASEL: Italy extended their unbeaten run to a record 36 matches in Sunday’s goalless World Cup qualifier in Switzerland which kept them atop Group C on the road to the 2022 finals in Qatar. Roberto Mancini’s European champions had drawn level with Spain and Brazil’s mark of 35 in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Bulgaria. Italy, whose remarkable run began with a 1-0 defeat of Portugal in September 2018, retain control of Group C on 11 points from five matches. Switzerland are four points behind, but with two games in hand. Italy face Lithuania on Wednesday with Switzerland in Northern Ireland.













