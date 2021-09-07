Backward areas will get due share in development: CM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar continued meetings with the general public at 90-SQA on Monday and issued directions to the concerned quarters. Visitors thanked the CM for his attention and prompt response to resolve their issues.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said he and his team are working day and night to resolve public problems adding that public meetings will be continued so that problems of the common man could be solved earlier. I have direct contact with the common man; he appended and vowed to allow nobody to hinder this mission.

There are challenges but the commitment of the government is strong; he stated and iterated that no stone will be left unturned to serve the masses. The backward areas will be given their share in the development process, he said. The outdated system is being revamped and decisions are made with collective consultations as I don’t believe in the one-man show, the CM added. It’s time to practically deliver to the masses as those engaged in lip-service have already gone, concluded the CM. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PAF falcons destroyed the airpower of the enemy on September 07, 1965, and wrote a new history of bravery and courage.

In his message, the CM expressed the satisfaction that the PAF eagles had valiantly defended the aerial boundaries and beat the enemy. September 7, 1965, is a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force and its remarkable performance will always be remembered in the annals of history, he continued. The whole nation is proud of its air force. The CM said the air force is ever-ready to give a befitting reply to every misadventure of the enemy. The PAF also exhibited its brilliant performance in February 2019 by downing two Indian fighter planes, he said. The CM paid tributes to the PAF martyrs adding that the nation salutes them. This day is the recognition of commitment shown by the PAF in the 1965 war when it made the enemy flee, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, the CM Usman Buzdar has returned the rights to the people of south Punjab and the credit of setting up the south Punjab secretariat goes to him, he stated. The cabinet has also approved rules of business and the secretaries of the south Punjab secretariat have been fully empowered so that the people may not have to travel to Lahore for the solution of their problems, concluded the CM. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the dream of an Islamic welfare State was being materialised under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said the indigent stratum needs the special attention of society. It’s a great virtue to look after such segments of the society, he stressed. Regrettably, the past governments paid no attention to the rehabilitation of the impecunious strata; he regretted and further said the PTI-led government has worked for the rehabilitation of the disfranchised segments of the society. The establishment of shelter homes and almonries is an important step to achieve the goal of a welfare state and the scope of almonries was being extended to far-flung areas to help the unattended and needy, concluded the CM.

Provincial Jails Department Minister and Punjab government’s spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has termed Bilawal Zardari a political monster that has eaten away the resources of Karachi as well as the whole province of Sindh. In a statement, the spokesperson said the misdeeds of Bilawal’s corrupt father have been written in black words and the havoc played with Sindh is known to everybody. Bilawal should remember that the blood of Mr.10 Percent runs in his body, having no relevance to the Bhutto family’s political dynasty. He asserted that the certified political dacoits from Sindh cannot succeed in hoodwinking the people of Punjab as they have shown a mirror to Bilawal and his ‘Tanga Party’ by rejecting them.

After his continuous defeat from everywhere, the political toff also faced humiliation in south Punjab as the people have realized that corrupt have no room in the politics, he added. Little Bilawal should measure his political height before uttering remarks; he advised and lamented that the service-centric politics of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar is unacceptable to the PPP. He regretted that both PML (N) and PPP made a dacoity on the rights of the people of south Punjab. Instead of carving out a separate south Punjab province, they continued to steal the funds and befooled the people with hollow slogans, he lamented.