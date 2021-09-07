HEC unveils third phase of fellowship programme

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Post-Doctoral Fellowships Programme (Phase-Ill).

According to the Official sources, HEC has invited applications for the programme. Sharing the details of eligibility criteria for the programme, the sources told APP that the applicant must have PhD degree from HEC recognised local or international university (in possession of HEC attested PhD degree or HEC Equivalence Certificate for foreign PhD). The applicant be a regular employee of public/private sector HEC recognised university/ degree awarding institution or public sector R&D organisation, the sources added.