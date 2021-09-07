Imam urges world to immediately act to resolve Kashmir issue

Federal Minister for National Food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam Monday said that India’s narrow and myopic outlook had ostracized 8 million Kashmiris and called upon the world to immediately act to avoid any untoward incident since these two nuclear powers Pakistan and India were looking at each other eyeball to eyeball.

He was chairing a Seminar on Kashmir organized by Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International on the Defence here along with President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary. The event was also attended by numerous MPs of United Kingdom, parliamentarians and civil rights activists.

Imam praised the services of Syed Ali Geelani and reiterated that the decision of Quaid-e-Azam to create Pakistan had once again been validated by the Hindutva policy of Modi regarding Kashmir. He said that PM Modi was trying to change the demographics of Kashmir.