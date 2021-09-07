Opp’s long march can’t stop PTI govt’s momentum: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that long march and protest of opposition can’t stop government PTI government to complete its tenure and elections in the country will be held in 2023.

He stated this while addressing a function in connection with Defence Day at Governor’s House on Monday and later talking to the media. Chairman of the Akhuwat, Dr. Amjad Saqib and Dr. Sohail Chughtay with others were also present on the occasion. Chaudhry Sarwar said that Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, enjoys full confidence of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Parliamentarians and ally parties. All institutions including the government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan are on the same page for the development, stability and peace of the country.

He said that whenever the enemy tried to harm Pakistan, Armed forces and 220 million people together thwarted their nefarious intentions, adding that Pakistanis are proud of Pakistan and they stand united with forces of Pakistan like a rock.

Replying to a question, Governor Punjab said that PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the strengthening of all institutions in the country including Army because it believes that the strengthening of the institutions will strengthen Pakistan and the country will successfully move forward. He said that opposition must do the politics as it is their democratic and constitutional right, but no one should criticise the national institutions and all should stand by the forces of Pakistan to confront enemies.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan has played the biggest role for peace in Afghanistan and even today Pakistan is playing its role for peace with good intentions, adding that peace in Afghanistan will benefit not only Pakistan but the entire region. He lamented that unfortunately, India is the biggest enemy of peace in the entire region, including Afghanistan, and it is still conspiring against peace in Afghanistan. The world powers, including the United States, should take notice of Indian conspiracies against peace, he added.

Governor Punjab while strongly condemning the Indian atrocities in Kashmir said that we are all with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and the world must take strong notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir. He said that time is not far off when Kashmiris will also get rid of Indian atrocities and will get freedom.