US educational representatives meet Pakistani students at virtual fair

Over 100 accredited US college and university representatives met with prospective undergraduate and graduate Pakistani students at this year’s US University Virtual Fair.

Hosted virtually by Education USA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), the fair was a unique opportunity for students across Pakistan to explore the diverse academic programs available to them at world-class educational institutions in the United States, all from the safety and comfort of their homes.

“The Virtual tour provided a flexible platform for Pakistani students to explore the full range of world class U.S. educational opportunities,” Ray Castillo, Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad said. “This was the second year of the virtual platform, and it proved to be successful in reaching qualified students from the furthest corners of the country. The US Embassy is proud to have played a part in bringing career-enhancing educational resources to Pakistan.”

The US University Virtual Fair consisted of a Graduate Virtual Fair on August 27th aimed at prospective Master’s and Ph.D. students, and a separate Undergraduate Virtual Fair on September 3rd for prospective Bachelor’s students. Both events provided valuable information about academic programs, campus life, financial aid options, application procedures, and safety precautions in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fairs provided resources to find programs in line with students’ personal and professional aspirations. “USEFP is pleased to be able once again to bring students and U.S. higher education representatives together virtually through the U.S. University Virtual Fair,” said USEFP Executive Director, Rita Akhtar.

“Students across Pakistan not only have the opportunity to learn about U.S. colleges and universities, including admissions requirements and financial aid prospects, they can also follow up with EducationUSA advisers for free guidance and feedback on how to submit a successful U.S. university application, she added.” It is worth mentioning here that USEFP offers accurate, comprehensive, and current information on accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States, and free guidance and assistance to students interested in applying to U.S. colleges and universities.

In Pakistan, EducationUSA is hosted at USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the Governments of Pakistan and the United States.