At least 219 Pakistanis deported from Iran

Another 219 Pakistanis were deported by Iran through the border town of Taftan in Chagai district on Monday. The deported people were arrested in different parts of Iran for not possessing valid travel documents. The arrested include 157 people from Punjab, 31 from KP, 29 from Sindh, and two from Azad Jammu Kashmir. Later, they were handed over to the Taftan Levies Force Incahrge Mir Elahi Baksh Notozai. The Incharge also handed back the 49 people who processed no NICs. The deported Pakistanis were trying to reach Turkey and European countries in search of better job opportunities after illegally entering Iran. All people were underwent necessary screening and corona test and later handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).













