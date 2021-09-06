Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, September 06, 2021


Abdul Ghani a brave railway driver remembered on Defence day: Pakistan Railways

Web Desk

 

Director Public Relations Pakistan Railways Nazia Jabeenmet awarding a memorial shield to Shameem Malka

Director Public Relations Pakistan Railways Nazia Jabeen on Monday presented a memorial shield to Shameem Malka, in the memory of her late father Abdul Ghani who was a railway driver in Pakistan Railways.

Abdul Ghani is remembered for his act of valor and bravery. He was one of those railway drivers who brought passengers from India to Pakistan, Lahore during partition on August 14 1947, that too unharmed. In the memory of his bravery. Nazia Jabeen awarded Ghani’s daughter with a shield on Defence Day.

Submit a Comment