Abdul Ghani a brave railway driver remembered on Defence day: Pakistan Railways

Director Public Relations Pakistan Railways Nazia Jabeen on Monday presented a memorial shield to Shameem Malka, in the memory of her late father Abdul Ghani who was a railway driver in Pakistan Railways.

Abdul Ghani is remembered for his act of valor and bravery. He was one of those railway drivers who brought passengers from India to Pakistan, Lahore during partition on August 14 1947, that too unharmed. In the memory of his bravery. Nazia Jabeen awarded Ghani’s daughter with a shield on Defence Day.