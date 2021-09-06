Minar e Pakistan incident: Court grants physical remand of six suspects identified by victim

LAHORE: On Monday court has granted a three-day physical remand for six suspects identified by the victim, who was assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence day.

According to details, suspects were presented before the session court after an identification parade in a Lahore jail. On 4 September 151 people were arrested by Lahore police as suspects in the Minar-e-Pakistan incident. A local court in Lahore ordered the release of suspects whom the victim could not identify during an identity parade.

So far 14 people have been identified after been paraded before the victim. Shahryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Javed, and Iftikhar are those whom the TikToker woman recognized yet. Before the woman refused to attend the identification parade at the Lahore jail saying that she is not feeling well and could not attend the proceeding.