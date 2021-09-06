NAB to seize Shehbaz Sharif’s family’s assets

It appears that more worries are in store for the family members of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has set in motion the process for the confiscation of assets belonging to Shehbaz’s daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Ali Imran Yousuf.

It has been learnt that NAB has written letters to the Excise Department, Punjab, Cooperative Department, State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the deputy commissioner, Lahore in order to obtain complete details of the assets such as cars, plots, residences and commercial properties registered in the names of both Rabia and Imran.

The bureau will start confiscating their properties only after obtaining complete information. It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court (AC) had ordered the seizure of properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law after declaring them ‘absconders’ due to their failure to attend hearings of their case.