CCI approves long-term power generation plan, pending since 2005

ISLAMABAD:

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has finally approved the long-term power generation plan that had been pending since 2005 Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said on  Monday. This plan will enable the generation of power according to the demand.

 Hammad Azhar said, ‘The Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) model, which only allows power generation to be added when it’s needed and is cheap, has today been approved by the CCI. The energy minister further said, this plan was pending since 2005. CCI  approved this plan today, it was essential to the power scene of the country,Hammad Azhar tweeted.

 

The issues like excess capacity and expensive, non-transparent power contracts will be avoided, Azhar said. He said this plan will help to avoid  circular debt and many other problems as we faced in past.

