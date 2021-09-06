Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrates their daughter’s birthday bash

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s daughter Amal Muneeb got much love from the fans and followers of her mother and father, turned two this year, while the couple celebrated their little princess’ day with a fun-filled bash and beautiful decor.

Aiman became Pakistan’s second most followed celebrity on Instagram with 8.9M followers. The couple got married in 2018 and welcomed Amal on August 30th 2019. They celebrated their daughter’s second birthday and invited their family and friends to a fun cat-themed birthday party!

With pink and black decor, balloons stamped with black paw-prints and an adorable cake with a sleepy kitty face, the party seemed to be a huge hit from what the pictures show.

The only thing cuter than the decor was the family of three itself, and the pictures of Amal with her parents got praised by social media fans.

In attendance, were close family members and friends, including Aiman Khan’s twin sister and bride-to-be Minal Khan and her fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. Aiman and Minal’s brothers and mother were also there.