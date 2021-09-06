Italian FM visits Pakistan to hold talks about Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday has arrived in Islamabad to discuss the deteriorating Afghanistan situation with the high officials of Pakistan, becoming the fourth western foreign minister to visit Pakistan after the Kabul fall.

“During talks between the two foreign ministers, views will be exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations will also be part of the parleys,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The visit of foreign minister Maio will further enhance the close cooperation between the two countries to strengthen mutual coordination on regional and international issues, as Pakistan and Italy already share healthy relations, bilaterally or otherwise.

Qureshi speaks to Iranian Foreign Minister

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also conversed with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Ameer Abdollahian over the phone about Afghanistan and they both agreed to continue picking each other’s brains over the unfolding situation.

Both the foreign minister’s exchanged their perspective at length and viewed eye to eye on holding a virtual conference of Afghanistan’s neighbours at the level of representatives in the following days.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan gives importance to its relations with Iran, while his Iranian counterpart praised Qureshi’s “concerted efforts to evolve a coordinated strategy in the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan.”