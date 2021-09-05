New Zealand beat Bangladesh in third T20I

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first.

Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15.

Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs.

Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday:

New Zealand innings

Finn Allen c Mahmudullah b Mustafizur 15

Rachin Ravindra b Mahmudullah 20

Will Young lbw b Saifuddin 20

Colin de Grandhomme lbw b Saifuddin 0

Tom Latham c & b Mahedi 5

Henry Nicholls not out 36

Tom Blundell not out 30

Extras (w2)

Total (five wickets; 20 overs) 128

Did not bat: Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy

Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Allen), 2-46 (Young), 3-46 (De Grandhomme), 4-58 (Ravindra), 5-62 (Latham)

Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-27-1, Nasum 2-0-10-0, Mustafizur 4-1-29-1 (w1), Shakib 4-0-24-0, Saifuddin 4-0-28-2 (w1), Mahmudullah 2-0-10-1

Bangladesh innings

Mohammad Naim b Ravindra 13

Liton Das lbw b McConchie 15

Mahedi Hasan c Nicholls b Patel 1

Shakib Al Hasan c McConchie b Patel 0

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 20

Mahmudullah Riyad c Nicholls b Patel 3

Afif Hossain b Patel 0

Nurul Hasan c Blundell b McConchie 8

Mohammad Saifuddin lbw b McConchie 8

Nasum Ahmed b Kuggeleijn 1

Mustafizur Rahman sub b de Grandhomme 4

Extras (lb1, w3) 4

Total (all out 19.3 overs) 76

Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Liton Das) 2-24 (Mahedi Hasan), 3-25 (Shakib Al Hasan), 4-32 (Naim), 5-43 (Mahmudullah), 6-43 (Afif Hossain), 7-57 (Nurul), 8-66 (Saifuddin), 9-70 (Nasum)

Bowling: Duffy 4-0-15-0, Patel 4-0-16-4 (w1), McConchie 4-0-15-3, Ravindra 4-0-13-1, Kuggeleijn 3-0-14-1 (w2), Colin de Grandhomme 0.4-0-3-1

Result: New Zealand won by 52 runs

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)