New Zealand beat Bangladesh in third T20I

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first. Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15. Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs. Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday: New Zealand innings Finn Allen c Mahmudullah b Mustafizur 15 Rachin Ravindra b Mahmudullah 20 Will Young lbw b Saifuddin 20 Colin de Grandhomme lbw b Saifuddin 0 Tom Latham c & b Mahedi 5 Henry Nicholls not out 36 Tom Blundell not out 30 Extras (w2) Total (five wickets; 20 overs) 128 Did not bat: Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Allen), 2-46 (Young), 3-46 (De Grandhomme), 4-58 (Ravindra), 5-62 (Latham) Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-27-1, Nasum 2-0-10-0, Mustafizur 4-1-29-1 (w1), Shakib 4-0-24-0, Saifuddin 4-0-28-2 (w1), Mahmudullah 2-0-10-1 Bangladesh innings Mohammad Naim b Ravindra 13 Liton Das lbw b McConchie 15 Mahedi Hasan c Nicholls b Patel 1 Shakib Al Hasan c McConchie b Patel 0 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 20 Mahmudullah Riyad c Nicholls b Patel 3 Afif Hossain b Patel 0 Nurul Hasan c Blundell b McConchie 8 Mohammad Saifuddin lbw b McConchie 8 Nasum Ahmed b Kuggeleijn 1 Mustafizur Rahman sub b de Grandhomme 4 Extras (lb1, w3) 4 Total (all out 19.3 overs) 76 Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Liton Das) 2-24 (Mahedi Hasan), 3-25 (Shakib Al Hasan), 4-32 (Naim), 5-43 (Mahmudullah), 6-43 (Afif Hossain), 7-57 (Nurul), 8-66 (Saifuddin), 9-70 (Nasum) Bowling: Duffy 4-0-15-0, Patel 4-0-16-4 (w1), McConchie 4-0-15-3, Ravindra 4-0-13-1, Kuggeleijn 3-0-14-1 (w2), Colin de Grandhomme 0.4-0-3-1 Result: New Zealand won by 52 runs Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN) TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN) Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)