Ehsaas Amdan Program transfers 50,364 livelihood productive assets to vulnerable segments

ISLAMABAD: A total of 60,364 livelihood productive assets worth Rs 3.62 billion have been transferred to the ultra-poor and vulnerable poor households under the Ehsaas Amdan (Income) program till June 30, 2021.

According to an official source, the Rs. 15 billion Ehsaas Amdan program is aimed at creating earning opportunities for the most disadvantaged people through the transfer of small income-generating assets. The four-year program will impact around 1.4 million disadvantaged people by distributing 200,000 assets. This program was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in February 2020 and is presently being implemented in the 375 union councils of 23 poorest districts across four provinces of Pakistan.

The official conveyed that during this 4-year program, productive assets are given to deserving households (60% women and 30% youth), overall impacting 1.4 million individuals countrywide. Through Ehsaas Amdan programme, assets are given to the deserving to enable them to graduate out of poverty. The assets given to the vulnerable poor households include livestock (goats, cows, buffaloes, and poultry), agricultural inputs, body of Qingqi rickshaws, and inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises, etc, the official added.