Mohmand Dam to be completed by 2025

ISLAMABAD: Mohmand Dam would be the fifth-highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world which would be completed by 2025 with an estimated cost of Rs 309.56 billion.

The dam would irrigate 18,237 acres more land besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land after completion, said an official of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). The Dam is being constructed on River Swat about five kilometers upstream of Munda Headworks in Mohmand district and is considered a vital contribution towards the water, food, and energy security of Pakistan. The Mohmand Dam would also provide 300 million gallons of water daily to Peshawar. “The dam would protect Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera from floods,” he added.

He said the dam would provide 2.86 billion units of electricity to the national grid and the annual revenue from power generation is expected at Rs45.76 billion. The overall annual benefits of the project stand at Rs51 billion. He said the irrigation component of the dam would have an annual benefit of Rs2.23 billion, water supply to Peshawar would have Rs957 million monetary value while flood mitigation benefits are estimated at Rs1.467 billion.