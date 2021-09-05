Rs 12bn subsidy on fertilisers given to farmers

The process of provision of subsidy worth Rs12 billion on fertilisers was completed with help of Punjab Information Technology Board in Punjab province. According to official sources, the subsidised amount was given with assistance of the federal government. The agriculture department urged farmers to contact field assistants in their relevant areas within three weeks, in case they have not received subsidised amounts yet. The farmers with pending payments would produce vouchers for getting amounts. However, in case of any technical issue, the farmers were instructed to submit applications with assistant directors or deputy directors of agriculture departments. Similarly, they should submit voucher numbers at 8070.













