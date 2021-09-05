Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed said on Saturday that ‘everything will be okay’ in Afghanistan, as he arrived in Kabul on a day-long trip.

“What do you hope is going to happen now in Afghanistan,” a reporter asked Lt Gen Faiz, according to a video posted on Twitter by Channel 4 News. “We are working for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” replied a member of the ISI chief’s entourage. “Don’t worry, everything will be okay,” the ISI chief told the reporter with a smile.

In the video, the ISI chief can be seen alongside Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan at a hotel in Kabul.

According to reports, ISI chief also met with the Taliban representatives and discussed matters related to the safe evacuation of foreign nationals, border management and security in the region. He also discussed with Pakistan’s Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan and his team the issues of repatriation and transit through Pakistan as well as the situation on border.

Reports said the ISI chief discussed with the Taliban leadership the matters related to pending requests from countries and international organizations for repatriation/transit through Pakistan. He also deliberated on the need to determine a mechanism through which Islamabad could allow repatriation/transit in coordination with the ground authorities in Afghanistan.

A private TV channel reported that border management was another important issue that came under discussion during the visit of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. He also discussed ways to ensure that spoilers and terrorist organisations do not take advantage of the volatile situation, the TV channel reported.

A day earlier, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid had stated that Afghanistan appreciates the longstanding contributions of Pakistan towards the Afghan people. Speaking at the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum’s International Conference titled ‘Rebuilding Afghanistan Together’, Zabihullah Mujahid had said that Pakistan can rest assured it would ‘not have any threat from Afghanistan’.