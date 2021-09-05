Peace Within & Peace Without

Love and loyalty for motherland is an intrinsic attribute and it comes to human beings as naturally as leaves to a tree. The feeling that it is ‘my country’ is a rare bond which is inseparable and embedded in the deepest recesses of our hearts, minds and souls. Therefore, patriotism has led many a nation to wars over territorial sovereignty and human history has witnessed hundreds of bloody conflicts. There is no price ever too high to defend the territorial and ideological frontiers of our country. Unfortunately, our neighboring country had its own malicious designs against Pakistan and wanted to threaten our very existence through military adventurism but failed miserably on more occasions than one. It is in this backdrop that September 6, 1965 stands out as a metaphor of our exemplary display of Unity, Faith and Discipline as a nation – the historic day when nefarious designs of our next door enemy, bedeviled by her military might and swayed by arrogance of numerical superiority, were utterly thwarted. Undoubtedly, this is a momentous day in the annals of our national history when the entire nation rose to the challenge posed by an aggressor, quantitatively superior in men and material, fought the war tooth and nail and won a rare victory. This is the day of renewal of the pledge that the nation would stand united, demonstrate harmony and cohesion and make Pakistan an invincible welfare state. The day stands as the manifestation of unity of the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan for the sake of ideology and geography of the motherland. It comes to remind the enemies of the country that Armed Forces and Pakistani masses were united, are united and will ever remain united for defense, progress, honor and solidarity of the country. This is the day of Shuhda and Ghazis, with whose sacred blood, a new dawn of freedom, integrity and confidence arrived. Our martyrs are pride of the nation who defeated an enemy far bigger in size and wrote a historic story of defense of the motherland. We salute our citizens, artists, writers and all other peoples belonging to different walks of life who proved that we are one nation. The candle lit from blood of the martyrs was clear vindication of the fact that the nation was ready for every sacrifice to defend the motherland in case of any eventuality.

The best way to keep alive and solidify the September ’65 spirit is to devote our energies and efforts to strengthen Pakistan against all external and internal threats.

Sun Tzu, an ancient Chinese general, military strategist, philosopher, writer and author of the noted book ‘The Art of War,’ had said “The greatest victory is that which requires no battle.” We must remember that our founding father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his ‘broadcast’ speech to the people of USA in February, 1948 had said that “Our foreign policy is one of friendliness and goodwill among all the nations of the world. We do not cherish aggressive designs against any country or nation.” Since India and Pakistan won their independence from Britain in August 1947, under the partition plan, which was submitted by the Indian Independence Act, provided that Kashmiris would be free in deciding their fate whether to accede Kashmir to India or Pakistan. Initially, the ruler of Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh decided to declare Kashmir a separate independent state, but in October 1947, it suddenly announced to join India, following which tribesmen from Pakistan reached there to help their Kashmiri brethren. The situation turned intense and a war between India and Pakistan erupted and India approached the United Nations(UN) to intervene in the situation. The UN while taking the cognizance of the situation recommended to hold a plebiscite to settle the problem. Instead of holding the plebiscite, on the early morning of 6th September 1965, Indian troops crossed into the Pakistan territory in the Burki Sector near Lahore, Indians had been assured by their army commanders that they would be having their breakfast in Lahore. An American Radio Service Journalist Rai Milan who witnessed the 1965 war, and served the region for two decades, has reaffirmed in his written published-diary report that the Indian claims of their victory in war were bogus saying, “On ground, there was no evidence to support Indian claims. However, what I saw was only destroyed Indian tanks and huge logistic support units rolling towards their forward area”. The Indian Army failed to analyze the real potential of Pakistan Army which resulted in their defeat. A long-suppressed official document drafted by the Indian Ministry in 1992 reveals that the top Indian military commanders and intelligence had committed strategic blunders by attacking Pakistan. Likewise, there are hundreds of other blunders by the Indian Intelligence and their field commanders.

Thus, on this historic day we must renew our pledge that we are a strong, proud nation, and that we would not be intimidated by any foreign nation, no matter how strong it is. Our military is a symbol of all that and much more. It embodies the fighting spirit, bravery and tactical acumen of the great nation of Pakistan. This is the day to celebrate and remember all that so that we can be strong and give the right message to the youth and children of the country. That is precisely why a series of military parades and events are organized on Defense Day all over the country. Latest technologies and advancement in military warfare are also displayed in military parades. Sometimes, test launches of newly-developed weaponry also happen on this day. The obvious aim of these events is to remember our war heroes and showcase our strength in military terms. Our television channels and social media also play their part towards the same aim. We all should be proud of our strong military forces and their constitutional role in guarding the physical frontiers and security of our country. We might be facing economic issues, but we are protected from foreign threats by what many around the world regard as one of the best military forces in Asia. When we salute our past war heroes, we pay respect to their sacrifices. Our military not only engages in combat during war, but also contributes to the national development in peacetime. The forces also often perform humanitarian activities in disaster-hit areas and provide national relief services in the events such as floods, earthquakes, etc. Many of the armed forces’ institutions such as their schools, colleges, hospitals etc. working under the control of military, provide valuable services to civilians as well.

Like every year before, this day comes to remind us not only to pay deepest homage to our valiant martyrs and Ghazis but also to draw inspiration from their iconic acts of matchless valor and supreme sacrifices. The best way to pay tribute to the heroic souls and Ghazis is to uphold their glorious legacy by writing new chapters of virtuous deeds and heroic acts. It is no surprise that our people and Armed Forces stand together with a renewed spirit, to propel Pakistan into a more secure and prosperous future. It is a fact as clear as crystal that compared to 1965, Pakistan today has emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power. Besides, people of Pakistan have an abiding unanimity with the Armed Forces, which have assiduously lived up to the tests of time by virtue of their steadfastness, selfless devotion and an unparalleled spirit of patriotism. We stand committed to make Pakistan one of the strongest countries in terms of economy, defense and people’s well-being. The best way to keep alive and solidify the September ’65 spirit is to devote our energies and efforts to strengthen Pakistan against all external and internal threats. There is a dire need to rediscover our true identity of a progressive Islamic state as envisioned by our founding fathers, and display spirit, resolve and solidarity reminiscent of 1965, to help successfully foil the spectrum of looming threats to our security. At the moment, Pakistan is more relevant to the world as compared to the past; Pakistan has built up its image as a partner of peace. Our significance to the world issues matters a lot. Pakistan is making sincere efforts for peace in the region and the world is acknowledging us. Although Pakistan has prepared itself for all conventional and non-conventional challenges yet as peace-loving country we endeavor to seek peaceful solutions of conflicts.

The writer is a civil servant by profession, a writer by choice and a motivational speaker by passion!