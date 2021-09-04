4 die of electrocution during heavy rain in Karachi

KARACHI: At least four people died in separate incidents from electrocution as heavy rain lashed the city and affected the ill-maintained civic infrastructure and fragile transmission and distribution system of the K-Electric.

A man 45-years-old named Sajjid Lodhi, was electrocuted in Chapal Gali Light House. Yaseen, another victim lost his life after being electrocuted in his house located in Baldia’s Abidabad.

Another 50-year-old Muhammad Sabir electrocuted in Liaquatabad and a four-year-old girl named Tania lost her life while playing outside her house in Clifton’s Rasool Shah Colony.

The father of Tania said that they informed KE about sparking at the electric pole, but the teams did not reach on time. The port city received heavy rains, causing problems for the people including power outage, massive traffic jams on various roads, on Friday.

While moderate rain/thunderstorm are expected in the next 24 hours, the Met department stated today. According to the weather forecast, the minimum and maximum temperature is expected to range between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius.